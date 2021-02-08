The 9 coolest features of JetBlue's exclusive new Mint business class suites that will soon take travellers to Europe

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

JetBlue Airways just introduced a new Mint business class cabin complete with private suites.

Each suite comes with a closable door and passenger-friendly amenities at every turn.

The product will debut on the New York-Los Angeles route before flying to London.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The future of transatlantic business class travel is arriving this summer as JetBlue Airways just unveiled its new Mint business class suites.

JetBlue had already created a beloved business class product with Mint but vowed to step it up a notch on its transatlantic routes when the European expansion was first announced.

The product would have to stand up to legacy competitors on the London route while still living up to its promise of lowering fares across the market. JetBlue will have no shortage of tough competitors as the New York-London route is among the most lucrative in the world and earned British Airways over $US1 billion alone.

Five carriers connect New York and Boston with London including British Airways, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic Airways, and United Airlines, each with their own tried-and-true business class products.

Read more: 7 airlines poised to win big now that Norwegian Air exits the lucrative transatlantic market it once dominated

But you won’t need a passport to fly in the new suites just yet as the product will first debut on the New York-Los Angeles as early as June.

Here are the coolest features of JetBlue’s new Mint business class suites.

1. Every seat is a window and aisle seat: The cabin is arranged in a 1-1 configuration offering passengers direct aisle access with no seat neighbours.

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

The current Mint product is split between paired and single seats, with the latter known as the “throne” seat.

But JetBlue told Insider that privacy was among the key requests that customers had when collecting feedback. That’s why all suites are private with their own closable doors.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

Plus, the angle of the seat means that passengers’ heads perfectly positioned to gaze out of the window should they want more natural entertainment.

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

2. The entertainment screen can be used throughout the entire flight: Most business class seats with extendable screens require them to be stowed during takeoff and landing but JetBlue made it so that screens can stay out for the entirety of the flight.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

Passengers can start a movie at the gate and keep it playing with no interruptions.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

JetBlue also plans to offer satellite WiFi that can similarly be used from gate to gate.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider In-flight WiFi on JetBlue Airways.

3. There’s no need to unpack your phone charger: A wireless charging pad is offered at the seat for easy and cordless device charging.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

Newer devices with wireless charging capability can use the pad while older devices may need an attachment to make their phone compatible.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

But those that still need the plug can use one of the multiple 110v AC outlets or USB charging ports located around the suite.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

And for those who don’t like loose cords, a cord wrap is also available.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

4. There’s a desk-like drawer to store a laptop: Business travellers or those wanting to browse the internet now have a handy place to keep their laptop.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

Located under the in-flight entertainment screen is a small compartment that pops out with the press of a button.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

It can hold laptops with screens of up to 13 inches.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

5. The seat is actually a mattress: JetBlue partnered with Tuft & Needle to create the seat using adaptive foam.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

When it’s time to go to sleep, no additional setup is needed and passengers can just throw on the pillow and blanket that’s left on their seat at boarding.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

The blanket also comes with a “foot nook” pocket to make sure even the feet of the tallest person in the cabin stays under the covers. It’s one of the updated amenities JetBlue introduced in its Mint service update.

JetBlue Airways

Read More:



JetBlue is revitalizing its popular Mint business class as the airline prepares for its European debut – here’s what to expect from Mint 2.0



6. There’s hidden messaging abound: JetBlue’s newest aircraft are starting to feature subtle homages and hidden messaging in interesting places.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

The lid to this storage compartment, for example, features a Morse code pattern.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

And the shade for this lamp is meant to resemble New York City concrete, as in the “concrete jungle.”

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

It’s a trend that started with JetBlue’s new Airbus A220.,

JetBlue Airways The first JetBlue Airways Airbus A220-300.

Read More:



JetBlue just unveiled the ultra-modern cabin of its latest plane – take a look inside its brand-new Airbus A220



The lavatories on the new jet feature New York City-style subway tiles…

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider JetBlue Airways’ first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

And the galley walls feature Morse code.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider JetBlue Airways’ first Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

7. Control your own mood lighting: A concrete lampshade isn’t the only interesting feature of the lamp as the lighting can also change colours.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

Passengers can control the mood lighting via the suite’s control panel.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

8. Residential feel: JetBlue sought to give the suites a more “at-home” feel since the goal of Mint is to make passengers feel like they’re in their homes despite being miles above the Earth’s surface.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

That’s why the suite features residential touches like wood grain finishes.

Thomas Pallini/Insider A preview of JetBlue Airways’ Mint Suite business class seat.

9. Some seats are as big as a New York City studio apartment: The first two suites in the cabin will be a larger product known as the “Mint Studio.”

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

It will feature more storage space and an extra seat for a travelling companion to use while the seat-belt sign is off.

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

The extra seat comes with its own tray table so companions can share a meal, get work done together, or play a card game, for example.

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

And when it’s time to sleep, the extra seat offers more room to stretch out.

JetBlue Airways A rendering of JetBlue Airways’ Mint business class suite.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.