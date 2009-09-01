JetBlue Grows Up

JetBlue continues to grow up to a full-service airline, and not just a quirky U.S. discount carrier: A new codesharing deal with Lufthansa will let the companies sell seats on each others’ routes, and opens JetBlue up to Lufthansa’s massive international network.



Lufthansa is part of the United-led Star Alliance.

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways and German air carrier Lufthansa have signed a codesharing agreement following the decision by Lufthansa’s parent to buy a stake in JetBlue.

Codesharing allows airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights.

The companies said Monday that under the agreement, JetBlue would be allowed to place the Lufthansa code on JetBlue flights. Initially, the airlines plan to offer connecting service between 12 JetBlue destinations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and Lufthansa’s network of 180 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The agreement was filed for authorization from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

In January 2008, Lufthansa’s parent company agreed to buy a 19 per cent stake in JetBlue Airways Corp. Lufthansa is a unit of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Pending authorization, codeshare flights will be available for sale by early October, and will be available to be booked on the two airlines’ Web sites and through local and online travel agencies.

