Great Leaders Treat Integrity As A Habit

Building trust doesn’t happen in a day, but rather over weeks, months, and years.

Trustworthy leaders spend the better part of their careers establishing their reputation and character, writes Joel Peterson, chairman of JetBlue Airways, in a recent post on LinkedIn. Because of that, they treat integrity as a habit and extend it to all aspects of their life.

“No matter a leader’s competence, charisma, or authority, she’s either trustworthy or she’s not,” Peterson asserts. “Trustworthy people are trustworthy when it comes to family, friends, or colleagues. Obligations to show respect, to consider the welfare of others, and to keep your word don’t end when you leave the office.”

Part of upholding those obligations means being constantly open to feedback, Peterson adds. The most trustworthy leaders are always ready to fix things about themselves and learn from their mistakes.

“In the same way a mechanic keeps a car in top running condition, high-trust individuals monitor and tune their behaviour, always striving to do better by team members and customers alike,” he says.

