Watch this JetBlue flight take a hard landing at an airport in the Bahamas

A JetBlue flight took a hard landing at an airport in the Bahamas on Friday.

Flight #29 reported a landing gear malfunction as it arriving to the Bahamas from Washington National Airport, according to a statement from JetBlue.

Pilots landed the Embraer 190 in Nassau using the aircraft’s rear landing gear. The nose gear was only partially extended.

The airline says there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Here’s the full statement from JetBlue:

On March 25, JetBlue flight #29 from Washington National Airport (DCA) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) reported a landing gear malfunction prior to arrival. The aircraft landed in Nassau just after 4:30 p.m. utilising the EMBRAER 190 aircraft’s rear gear, with its nose gear partially extended. Response crews met the aircraft on the runway to ensure the safety of those onboard. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

You can see footage of the plane’s landing below:

Landing gear challenge at LPIA. JetBlue experienced problems with its landing gear. pic.twitter.com/LdYEKYHRs6

— Latrae L. Rahming (@P0sitiveChange) March 25, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.