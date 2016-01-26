You'll never be without wifi if you fly JetBlue

For the first time since 2000, JetBlue has redesigned the interior of its fleet of Airbus A320 jets.

In addition to the obligatory new seats and in-flight entertainment system, JetBlue’s fleet of A320s will get access to the airline’s free gate-to-gate wifi service — called Fly-Fi.

Gate-t0-gate service provides free wifi connectivity from the second a passenger steps onboard — until that passenger deplanes.

That means you can now remain connected to internet even during takeoff and landings.

The service uses technology from Thales and ViaSat to offer 12-20 mbps of speed.

“Travel preferences have changed in the last 15 years, and we’re investing in what customers want today,” JetBlue vice president of brand and product development Jamie Perry said in a statement.

“Our customers don’t want to switch off when they take off, so we are continuing to build on our investment in Fly-Fi.”

As for that new entertainment system, it’s a Google Android-based system that will offer everything from custom apps to live content streaming. All of this will be delivered on a 10.1 inch touchscreen display.

In case you were concerned, DirecTV will still be available. Now it will have more than 100 channels and more than 300 on-demand Hollywood films.

JetBlue expects to the begin retrofitting its fleet of 130 A320 airliner in early 2017 and is expected to complete the conversion work in 2019.

NOW WATCH: 5 ways to change your body language to make people like you



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.