JetBlue is offering free flights to Orlando for the families of shooting victims

On Sunday, a horrific mass shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub left 50 dead and 53 wounded. The world is reacting with deep sadness and sympathy.

One company has stepped in to offer something tangible: free travel to Orlando.

In a post published to the company blog today, JetBlue said it will offer free seats on available flights to and from Orlando for the immediate family and domestic partners of any person injured or killed in Sunday’s attack.

“This weekend’s events are felt by all of our 19,000 crewmembers, many of whom live in, work from, and travel through Orlando,” the statement said. “We want to do our part to help the victims of this tragedy, as well as support the Orlando community through this difficult time.”

Family members and domestic partners of the victims are advised to call 1-800-JETBLUE for details.

See the full statement here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.