JetBlue flights delayed, website down after power outage

William Fierman

JetBlue is delaying flights after a power outage disrupted the company’s network.
The company’s website is also down.
The airline’s customers have taken to twitter to complain about delays, and JetBlue’s responded by explaining that “we’re experiencing intermittent network issues due to a data center power outage. We’re working to resolve & should be restored shortly.”

Business Insider spoke to a traveller whose flight was delayed. This person said JetBlue staff at New York’s LaGuardia airport said booking systems were impacted. 

We’ve reached out to JetBlue for more details and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

 

