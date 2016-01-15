JetBlue flights delayed, website down after power outage

JetBlue is delaying flights after a power outage disrupted the company’s network.

The company’s website is also down.

The airline’s customers have taken to twitter to complain about delays, and JetBlue’s responded by explaining that “we’re experiencing intermittent network issues due to a data center power outage. We’re working to resolve & should be restored shortly.”

Business Insider spoke to a traveller whose flight was delayed. This person said JetBlue staff at New York’s LaGuardia airport said booking systems were impacted.

We’re experiencing intermittent network issues due to a data center power outage. We’re working to resolve & should be restored shortly.

— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) January 14, 2016

We’ve reached out to JetBlue for more details and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

Yep. Looks like all @JetBlue at BOS is going nowhere. At least they’re letting us know what’s going on. Grrr. #Jetblue

— The Polonski (@ThePolonski) January 14, 2016

@JetBlue any updates on how many hours of delay if we are at the airport with plane crew and passengers ready? Thanks!

— Ami Maniar (@AmiBManiar) January 14, 2016

