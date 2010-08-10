Flight Attendant On JetBlue Flight Gets Angry With Passenger, Opens Emergency Chute And Slides Out Of Plane

Update: The flight attendant has been identified as Steven Slater of Queens. See pictures of him here >



Original post: So this is probably one of the most bizarre stories of air rage we’ve ever seen.

WSJ:

JetBlue Flight 1052 from Pittsburgh was taxing to a stop at Terminal 5, Gate C around noon Monday when a passenger got up from his seat before the plane’s pilot deemed it safe to do so. The man was trying to remove his baggage from one of the plane’s overhead compartments when the flight attendant confronted the man and asked him to return to his seat, the official said. The passenger and the male flight attendant exchanged heated words. For reasons that are so far unclear, the flight attendant then activated the inflatable emergency slide, went down the chute and ran into the terminal, the official said.

We think the flight attendant must’ve had more on his mind than just an unruly passenger.

The flight attendant then, apparently went to long-term parking, got in his car, and then drove home.

