JetBlue Finally Makes Facebook Places Useful With Free TrueBlue Points

Who likes free stuff? Yea, duh, everyone. Well JetBlue has just announced a new Facebook app called “Go Places,” which integrates with the Facebook Places function to automatically award TrueBlue members free points whenever they check in at an “official JetBlue airport location.”Here’s how it works:



Know your TrueBlue info, specifically what email address you have it connected to and your TrueBlue member number (to find that, sign in on JetBlue’s homepage and click to print your card. But don’t print it, just jot down the numbers). If you’re not a TrueBlue member yet, sign up here. It’s free.

Sign into Facebook and go here to connect your Facebook to the TrueBlue deal. You’ll need to enter your email, TrueBlue # and give the app permissions.

Now for the free stuff…

When you’re at an airport that JetBlue flies to, pull up your Facebook mobile and check into JetBlue’s airport/terminal on Facebook Places. You get 25 TrueBlue points for that. Check in and tag a friend, and there’s a badge but no additional miles.

If you want more points, be one of the first 100 to check in at Boston’s Logan International, Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Long Beach, New York’s John F. Kennedy International or Orlando International airport and your TrueBlue account will get 100 points dropped in. Still for free!

If you reach 5 check-ins, you unlock a deal to get $100 off an JetBlue Getaways package.

This Facebook Places offer only lasts until March 11, 2011, but JetBlue’s blog offers some hope for the future with this direct statement: “This is the first of many Customer-driven promotions that we have planned for 2011 on Facebook Places.”

Now for some reflection. Remember when Facebook Places launched back in August 2010 and we were all like *cough* Foursquare rip-off *cough*? This new feature is starting to make us understand Places a bit more, how it would fit into the world of location-based social media. With Foursquare, you can only do something similar utilising third-party sites that get difficult to track, like TopGuest.

To be totally fair, JetBlue isn’t the pioneer here. Southwest Airlines was actually the first airline to jump on Facebook Places, as they did a whole holiday 2010 campaign that donated $1 to Make-A-Wish with each check-in. The big difference is of course that Southwest’s plan gave stuff to people you don’t know, while JetBlue’s is giving points directly to you. And people are selfish, let’s face it. This campaign may not earn you anything near a free flight, but for those who need a couple hundred more points for one, it’ll make all the difference.

