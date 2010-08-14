JetBlue Doesn't Want Steven Slater To Be A Hero Anymore Because "He Could Have Killed Someone"

JetBlue COO Rob Maruster wrote an extreme memo to his employees to how serious Steven Slater’s jumping out of the emergency slide was.



He uses the analogy of a gun to describe the force of a plane slide.

Apparently Slater might have killed someone.

The Wall Street Journal got a hold of the memo, which says:

“Slides deploy extremely quickly, with enough force to kill a person. Slides can be as dangerous as a gun, and that’s the reason we have intensive initial and recurrent training. It is an insult to all aviation professionals to have this particular element of the story treated without the seriousness it deserves.”

“There’s much more to this story that we don’t know, including: Was there an altercation on the flight that precipitated or motivated Mr. Slater’s action? It’s unclear. No one has stepped forward to tell their side of the story, and multiple Customers from different areas of the cabin have given interviews that tell a different story. It’s difficult to know with certainty what really happened.”

Even if company officials find “there was a precipitating event that motivated his behaviour, that still doesn’t excuse his actions.”

“Intentionally arming and deploying an evacuation slide for anything other than the express purpose of protecting the safety of our Crew and Customers is unacceptable. It will not, and can not, be tolerated.”

What a roasting!

And as it turns out, Slater is actually in a lot of trouble. The Wall Street Journal says the 38-year old has been charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and trespassing and is free on $2,500 bail. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

(Via NYMag)

