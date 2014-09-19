JetBlue CEO To Step Down In 2015

CNBC reports that JetBlue CEO David Barger will step down in February 2015.

In recent months, reports had emerged of Barger being out of step with trends in the airline industry.

Fortune’s Cyrus Sanati wrote that JetBlue’s investors considered Barger to “overly concerned” with passenger comfort.

Here’s JetBlue’s official statement:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.