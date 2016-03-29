Virgin America is skyrocketing after reports JetBlue and AlaskaAir are interested in buying the company

Shares of Virgin America airlines skyrocketed Monday after reports that the company has drawn interest in a sale from JetBlue and Alaska Air.

We have reached out to Virgin America and will update this post when we hear back.

After the news the company’s shares jumped nearly 10% as of 2:50 p.m. ET.

More to come…

