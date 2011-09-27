JetBlue Now Keeps You Occupied With Cool aeroplane Playing Cards

Everyone knows about the little plastic wings—or even first flight certificates—the littlest of passengers can score during their in-flight adventures. However, the latest addition to your airline paraphernalia collection includes aeroplane trading cards, as JetBlue has released a series of baseball aircraft cards.



They’re really intended for the kiddos, but we won’t be shy about asking for one on our next flight aboard JetBlue. There are 15 different cards, and each card reveals a different aircraft tail-fin design or unique paint job. 10 of the cards are dedicated to the different designs outside of the Airbus A320 planes, and there are five showing off what the Embraer E190s look like. Best of all, when you collect all of them, the reserve of each card reveals a little picture puzzle depicting JetBlue employees hard at work.

The intention is to distribute them to passengers similarly to the way plastic wings have been passed out in the past, so that means practice saying pretty please to your pilots or flight attendants.

This isn’t the only little creative project JetBlue’s involved with either, as they’ve sent some of their JetBlue kiosks over to The Museum of Modern Art in NYC. The airline is part of a new exhibit—”Talk to Me”—where people can see how we all interact and communicate with things around us. Oh JetBlue—you’re so artistic!