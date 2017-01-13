JetBlue is now giving all passengers free Wi-Fi

On Wednesday, JetBlue announced that it will provide free Wi-Fi access on all of its aircraft.

According to the airline, its Fly-Fi internet system can deliver similar speeds and streaming capabilities as the broadband connections passengers are accustomed to at home.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it,” JetBlue vice president of marketing, Jamie Perry, said in a statement. “That’s why we’re so proud that JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV, and movies for all customers on every plane.”

While most airlines require its aircraft to reach cruising altitude before making Wi-Fi connectivity available, JetBlue’s system is online from the minute passengers step on board to the moment they deplane.

In addition, JetBlue offers free streaming video curated by Amazon in addition to free movies and 36 channels of DIRECTV.

The New York-based airline recently completed installation of the Fly-Fi system on all 227 of its Airbus A320, A321, and Embraer 190 aircraft.

Free Wi-Fi has been available on JetBlue’s A320 fleet since 2016.

Last July, Delta made its Delta Studio streaming service available for free on more than 90% of its 1,000 aircraft fleet. Delta Studios offers more than 300 movies, 750 TV shows, and 2,400 songs along with 18 channels of satellite TV. However, the Atlanta-based carrier does not offer free Wi-Fi for web surfing and messaging.

While airlines such as Virgin America and Southwest have long offered free satellite TV aboard their flights, movies and premium TV content require additional fees.

