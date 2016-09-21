JetBlue is having a 24-hour fall sale right now, so act fast

Nowadays, booking any type of flight involves hours of surfing the web, looking for the cheapest deals, and weeks monitoring prices, hoping that they will suddenly fall.

You can save both time and money by acting fast: JetBlue just announced a 24-hour fall flash sale for flights between Monday and Thursday, and on Saturdays, between October 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017.

Fares start as low as $39, and are no higher than $250.

For example, you can fly from New York City to Turks and Caicos for $109, from Boston to Bermuda for $99, or from Boston to New York City for $39.

All you have to do is book by tomorrow, September 21.

Book your flight here.

NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.