A top investor at $3 billion hedge fund Hutchin Hill Capital has left

Jet Theriac, a portfolio manager and managing director at Hutchin Hill Capital, has left the hedge fund firm.

Theriac started at Hutchin Hill in its San Francisco office in October 2015 and left last month, according to a LinkedIn profile. He oversaw a long-short equity team investing in energy and utilities, a person familiar with the situation said.

Theriac previously worked as a portfolio manager at Balyasny Asset Management from 2012 through 2015, according to the LinkedIn page.

Theriac couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Hutchin Hill was started by Neil Chriss, a former managing director at SAC Capital. His New York-based firm launched in 2008 with $300 million from billionaire James Simons, founder of Renaissance Technologies.

The firm’s diversified alpha master fund, with $3.3 billion under management, returned 4.6% last year and 0.13% through mid-January of this year, according to HSBC data.

Last year, the firm announced it would shut down its then-19 month old Hong Kong office, Bloomberg reported.

