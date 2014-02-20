The Jet-Powered Truck Can Hit 375 Miles Per Hour

Getting stuck behind a truck on the highway is never any fun. You lose visibility and have to pass if you want to keep up your speed.

You don’t want to get stuck behind the Shockwave truck, either — but for a very different reason — you could be burned to a crisp.

That’s because the Shockwave is the world’s fastest truck, thanks to the three jet engines that generate an insane 36,000 horsepower and let it hit a top speed of 376 mph.

First built by Les Shockley in 1984, the 30-year-old Shockwave was rebuilt and is now operated by Darnell Racing Enterprises, and driven by father and son team Neal and Chris Darnell.

The truck is a heavily modified Peterbilt Semi; the jet engines are Pratt & Whitney J58s, according to the Daily Mail. It can run a quarter mile in 6.5 seconds. The Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 does it in 10.4 seconds.

“On acceleration, the driver experiences about 6G,” Chris Darnell told the Mail. “We then stop this beast using two 16in ring slot military parachutes, which produce an impact of up to negative 9G. It is some ride.”

If you want to spot the fire-breathing monster in person, your best shot is an air show: The Shockwave performs throughout the spring and summer all around the country. Here’s the full schedule.

Not going to make it to a live performance? Enjoy some video:

