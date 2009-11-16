Now Boeing Is Seeing A Rebound In Jets

At the opening of the Dubai Airshow, Airbus and Boeing forecast a rebound for their beleaguered industry due to healthy healthy demand expected from the Middle East, China, India, and other emerging markets.



It’s another example of where the developing world has taken the lead in this economic recovery.

Bloomberg: Airlines have stopped pushing back deliveries, Airbus Chief Operating Officer John Leahy said at the Dubai Air Show yesterday. Boeing estimates economic growth in 2010 will help airlines repair their balance sheets, said Randy Tinseth, the company’s marketing chief for commercial planes. “Next year will be a year of recovery, and in 2011 airlines will return to profitability,” Tinseth said. “The last air show in 2007 was absolutely a year about orders, and this year is more about working with our customers.”

