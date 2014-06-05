Military Fighter Jet Crashes Into Southern California Neighbourhood

AP Photo/Jose Santos This photo provided by Jose Santos shows a fire caused when a military jet crashed in a residential neighbourhood in Imperial, Calif., Wednesday, June 4, 2014. Witnesses say two houses caught fire after the crash.

A U.S. Marine Harrier jet crashed into a neighbourhood in Southern California’s Imperial Valley on Wednesday afternoon, lighting at least one home on fire, NBC San Diego is reporting.

“It felt like a bomb was thrown in the backyard of the house,” Adriana Ramos, whose home is less than a block from the crash scene, told AP. “The whole house moved.”

There was no word yet on any injuries stemming from the crashed jet out of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona. The pilot safely ejected, according to MCAS Miramar’s Twitter feed.

At least one house was on fire, while two to three additional homes were impacted, according to officials speaking to NBC. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. local time, at Fonzie Ave. and Cross Rd, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

This is the second crash of a Marine Corps Harrier jet in less than a month. On May 9, a Harrier crashed in an unpopulated area outside Phoenix, ABC 15 reported.

RT @ABC: A fighter jet has gone down in an Imperial, Calif., neighbourhood, Miramar Naval Air Station says: pic.twitter.com/afYz19QaHf

— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) June 5, 2014

Post by ABC News. This story has been updated.

