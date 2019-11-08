I flew nonstop domestic economy on both American Airlines and JetBlue to see which was better, and JetBlue had a slight edge

Joey Hadden
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI flew from New York to Austin, Texas with JetBlue. Then I flew back with American Airlines. My experience with JetBlue was better.
  • JetBlue and American Airlines have similar rankings in Money’s report of the best and worst US airlines, though American Airlines has a slight edge.
  • I recently flew round-trip from New York to Austin with one flight operated by JetBlue and one flight operated by American Airlines, and although they were similar, I found that the JetBlue flight had a slight edge in my own experience.
  • I flew nonstop economy from John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) with JetBlue.
  • I flew nonstop economy from ABIA to JFK with American Airlines.
  • JetBlue’s edge over American Airlines was clear from the start, thanks to JetBlue’s location at the state-of-the-art Terminal 5 at JFK.
  • My in-flight experience further secured my opinion, thanks to JetBlue’s reputation for having the most legroom in US domestic economy class seating.

From the very beginning, Terminal 5 at JFK was more interesting than your average moving walkway.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJetBlue had decorations up all along the walkway.

JetBlue’s check-in process at JFK provides an inviting experience for all travellers. I felt valued as a customer as soon as I began my journey.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

This had a lot to do with JetBlue’s presentation at JFK. Aside from sharing with a few smaller airlines, JetBlue pretty much has its own terminal …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

Source: Travel and Leisure

… which is clean and organised with pops of colour.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

Different coloured lights help direct travellers through the entire check-in process, from getting luggage tags and printing boarding passes …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

… to dropping off checked baggage.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

American Airlines’ check-in process at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport wasn’t anything special.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAmerican Airlines check-in entrance at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA).

But Austin’s airport is much smaller than JFK, so I expected a smaller, underwhelming check-in area.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAmerican Airlines check-in at ABIA.

At Austin’s airport, American Airlines shares a terminal with 14 other airlines, including JetBlue.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBarbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.

But regardless of the significant difference in check-in experiences, waiting to board my American Airlines’ flight was similar to my experience waiting to board my JetBlue flight.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBarbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.

While my gate was less crowded for my JetBlue flight …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

… there were still plenty of empty seats at my gate for my American Airlines gate as well.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBarbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.

If anything, I had a much easier time finding my gate for my American Airlines flight …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderBarbara Jordan Terminal at ABIA.

… whereas my gate at JFK was in a much larger terminal.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

In both cases though, I got to where I needed to be on time. I was at gate 27 for my JetBlue flight …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderTerminal 5 at JFK.

… and I was at gate 32 for my American Airlines flight.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGate 32 at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

For both flights, I was in the last boarding group. I just listened to music while I was waiting for my turn to board.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA playlist I listen to on Spotify..

For both flights, the boarding process ran smoothly.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderGate 32 at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

But when I was waiting in line to board my JetBlue flight, I noticed this neat playroom designed to entertain children. It made me wish I was a kid again, or at least wish I had a kid with me so I could play inside without judgment.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJetBlue Junior at Terminal 5 at JFK.

With JetBlue, I was aboard an Airbus A320.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJetBlue Airbus A320 at JFK.

With American Airlines, I was aboard a Boeing 737-800, and they were very similar planes.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn American Airlines Boeing 737-800 at ABIA.

Source: Business Insider

JetBlue’s Airbus A320 has 162 seats.

Henny Ray Abrams/APJetBlue’s Airbus A320.

Source: Jet Blue

There are two versions of the AA Boeing 737-800. I was on version two — which has 12 more seats than version one — for a total of 172 seats.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesAmerican Airlines Boeing 737-800.

Source: American Airlines

JetBlue’s overhead bins fit suitcases as big as 22 inches long and nine inches wide …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJetBlue’s Airbus A320 overhead bins.

Source: Jet Blue

… and American Airlines’ overhead bins have the exact same restrictions.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAmerican Airlines Boeing 737-800 overhead bins.

Source: American Airlines

JetBlue’s seats were 17.8 inches wide …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seats on a JetBlue Airbus 320.

Source: Jet Blue

… with a whopping 34-inch seat pitch. That’s more legroom than any other US domestic airline offers in economy seating.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seat pitch on a JetBlue Airbus 320.

Source: Jet Blue
,

Seat Guru

American Airlines’ seats were between 16.6-17.8 inches wide, depending on your seat. While the headrests were more comfortable than JetBlue’s, the seats on my American Airlines flight were noticeably smaller once I had someone sitting next to me.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seats on an AA Boeing 737-800.

Source: American Airlines

Also, American Airlines only had a 30-inch seat pitch, making the overall flight experience a little less comfortable.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seat pitch on an AA Boeing 737-800.

Source: American Airlines

But at least American Airlines had a USB port for every seat, which is something my JetBlue flight didn’t have. But while American Airlines had power …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seats on an AA Boeing 737-800.

… JetBlue had screens.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seats on a JetBlue Airbus A320.

Screens are becoming less common on flights in order to shrink economy seats. Many passengers bring their own devices nowadays, and seatback entertainment systems can quickly become obsolete.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderThis mechanism is for holding tablets.

Source: New York Times

JetBlue’s entertainment options was a perfect example of that. Their in-flight entertainment included a choice of three movies, Direct TV, and Sirius XM.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderIn-flight entertainment on a JetBlue Airbus A320.

Source: Jet Blue

They also included access to Amazon Prime Video via your own device, but mine wasn’t charged. And none of the movies interested me, so I watched Direct TV.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA commercial for ‘The Office’ on Comedy Central.

American Airlines also had many in-flight entertainment options …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn American Airlines in-flight entertainment pamphlet.

… but only to stream on your own device.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderI watched Netflix on my phone.

My experience on the American Airlines flight was a bit sickening. There was high turbulence and it was cold …

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderLuckily, I had three jackets with me.

… even after I turned off my air-conditioning.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderEconomy seat controls on an AA Boeing 737-800.

Comparatively, my experience with JetBlue was smooth.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderMy JetBlue flight from New York to Austin was relatively calm.

Both flights left on time and arrived a few minutes early.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderA view of the sun rising out my seat window on an AA Boeing 737-800.

Overall, I’d say that for these two flights, JetBlue had the slightest edge over American Airlines because of the pleasant check-in process in Terminal 5 and more comfortable flight experience overall.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderJetBlue patrons board and find their seats.

But I would fly domestic economy on either airline again.

Joey Hadden/Business InsiderAn AirTrain at JFK.

