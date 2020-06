A soccer player named Corona scored the first goal for a Portuguese club on its return to action after coronavirus lockdown

Getty/Quality Sport Images FC Porto’s Jesus Corona.

Jesus Corona scored FC Porto’s first goal on Wednesday upon its return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The aptly named defender scored his side’s only goal in a 2-1 defeat to FC Famalicao.

One Twitter user called the coincidence “incredible,” while another said: “2020 Matrix confirmed.”

Corona’s agent confirmed to Medio Tiempo last month that the Mexican international was in talks about a move to Chelsea FC this summer.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZVQSQ7UcJg?start=168

Unsurprisingly, Corona’s timely goal caused quite the commotion on social media.

“That is incredible. Porto’s first goal back since lockdown was scored by Jesus Corona,” said one Twitter user,while another wrote: “Porto just scored and it’s Jesus Corona. 2020 Matrix confirmed.”

Another user said: “You cannot write a better script.”

The Mexico international’s goal was his third of the season for Porto, which currently sits top of the Primeira Liga, ahead of rival Benfica, who have a game in hand, by one point.

Corona has been heavily touted for a move to Chelsea FC this summer, with the player’s agent, Matias Bunge, revealing a possible transfer and already been discussed with the English Premier League club.

Bunge told Medio Tiempo last month: “At some point we talked to them [Chelsea]. I cannot say if he’s option A, B or C, now they are rather rumours.

“We’ll have to wait a bit for this to continue moving forward and for the leagues to begin again, and from there see what the next movements will be because the market is a little bit stopped.”

