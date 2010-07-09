Whoa: Some Guy Wants To Punch Jamie Dimon In The Balls Today

Photo: ap
So this is really weird: A Facebook group just popped up that asks people to punch Jamie Dimon in the balls today.Some guy is pissed about losing $142. Unfortunately, there’s no picture of this hooligan.
He writes in the description: “This guy owes me $142 dollars, if you see him today punch him in the balls and say ‘Sean Michael Carey sends his regards, f*cker.'”
And there’s more craziness in the form of advice:
- I’m sure this happens all the time, so he’s probably wearing a cup.
- I recommend sneaking up behind him and kicking between the legs. That way you assure a solid nut punt.
- Try to film it if you can.
He sounds sincere and mad. What the heck? So inexplicably mean.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.