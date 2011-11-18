A Denver Bronco's Girlfriend Will Sing At Half Time At His Game Tonight

There’s an NFL game on tonight, the Jets are playing the Broncos.



Broncos’ wide receiver Eric Decker has more to be excited about than just the game. His girlfriend, country singer, Jesse James will be performing at halftime.

And Decker couldn’t be more excited. From CBS:

“Who’s the halftime entertainer? Some lady, a beautiful girl?” he asked, according to the Associated Press. “I’m excited. I wish I could sneak out, but don’t tell Coach Fox. I’ve got somebody recording it for me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.