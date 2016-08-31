A woman just conquered this challenge on 'American Ninja Warrior' for the first time ever

David Becker/NBC Jessie Graf during her winning run on ‘American Ninja Warrior.’

It took a woman with “super” skills to finally beat “American Ninja Warrior’s” first stage.

Jessie Graff, a stuntwoman for The CW’s “Supergirl,” made history Monday night in Las Vegas when she became the first female ever to beat the show’s first stage during the show’s national finals.

In true superhero spirit, Graff wore a glittered, green skirt and top to make her record run through the NBC competition’s course. She not only conquered the course, but did so with 12 seconds to spare.

At 32, Graff was looking to fix a past mistake. She attempted the same feat last year, but couldn’t get past the curved wall called the Warped Wall. This time, she didn’t let it stop her and seemingly scaled it with no problem. But Graff would disagree.

“The Warped Wall — that’s one of the things I wanna go back and work on,” she told USA Today

. “I didn’t do it efficiently. I caught the wall by one hand, but it was close… I need to go to skate parks and practice running down the ramps. Skateboarders tend to do well on the Warped Wall.”

Graff’s preparation for the history-making “American Ninja Warrior” run goes back to her childhood. She told the newspaper that she started out with circus classes at six years old. Then she began catching others on the trapeze at 12. She also pursued gymnastics, high school and college pole-vaulting, and she earned black belts in Taekwondo and Kung Fu.

She’ll now move on the show’s stage-two course.

As a testament to the show’s difficulty, last year — after seven seasons on the air — “American Ninja Warrior” named its first person ever to complete the show’s four-stage obstacle course.

Watch Graff’s winning stage-one course run below:

