109-Year-Old Woman Has A Radical Theory On Why She's Lived So Long

STV News Jessie Gallan is one of Scotland’s oldest residents.

Jessie Gallan lives in Scotland, and she turned 109 on January 2.

She has a few theories about why she’s lived so long.

Gallan told STV News last January that she eats a good breakfast every morning and values exercise. But, according to The Daily Mail and The Times Scotland, she also says never getting married and staying away from men in general have helped her live a long life.

“‘My secret to a long life has been staying away from men. They’re just more trouble than they’re worth,” Gallan reportedly said. “I also made sure that I got plenty of exercise, eat a nice warm bowl of porridge every morning and have never gotten married.”

STV News Jessie Gallan still exercises at age 109.

Gallan also enjoys listening to music and attending church on Sundays, according to a caregiver who says she has “all her wits about her” and is “amazing.”

Gallan is one of Scotland’s oldest residents. She worked hard from the age of 13 and didn’t take many vacations. Her last job was as a waitress.

“I’ve never had to depend on anybody,” Gallan said in an interview with STV News’ Rebecca Curran. “But I’m fine.”

Here’s an interview with Gallan when she was turning 108. In this interview, Gallan doesn’t mention avoiding marriage or men as a key to living a long life. That advice was unearthed by Daily Mail, an we’ve reached out to the publication for more information about the interview it conducted with Gallan.

