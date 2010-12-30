Jessica Yellin Responds To Being Taken To The Woodshed By Greenwald...CNN Shuts Down Comments

Last night CNN’s Jessica Yellin posted a milquetoast response on CNN to her combative interview with Salon’s Glenn Greenwald after it went viral on the blogosphere yesterday. (You can watch it here.)



Yellin says that after the news broke that Assange had accepted a book deal they asked Greenwald on to speak about it and “answer some larger questions…I thought it would be helpful for viewers to hear a supporter explain Assange’s long-term objectives.”

She goes on to correct some assertions Greenwald made in his follow-up post yesterday and concludes thusly:

As a journalist, I enjoy moderating debates and asking questions that help viewers better understand each guest’s view. In that light, probing Assange’s actions and endgame is not the same as aligning myself with the establishment. Similarly, engaging Assange’s belief that there should be more transparency in government does not align me with Wikileaks. I ask questions. I push guests to explain why they believe what they believe.

Riveting stuff. Actually the riveting stuff came in response to Yellin’s post, which was followed by a barrage of comments, most of them not good (though tame in comparison to most websites). A sampling:

Sorry Jessica,

But please stop with the Larry King moderator act.

The “two sides to every story” attitude that CNN likes to espouse ignores the facts that in between those two sides is the TRUTH.

Why are you not interested in reporting the truth? What makes you think that “good journalism” is creating a debate?

If Frank Townsend had said that the sky was polka-dotted, would you then ask Glenn Greenwald what his response to that was?

Apparently all the negativity was too much for CNN who shut down the most active comment section I can find on that blog at 10:30. Or maybe it was just time for bed.

