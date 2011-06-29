CNN Has Named Its New Chief White House Correspondent

CNN has named Jessica Yellin its new Chief White House Correspondent.



Yellin replaces Ed Henry who announced last week he was leaving the network to become the Chief White House Correspondent for FOX News.

Yellin steps into her role effective immediately. Full announcement from CNN below.

Jessica Yellin will join CNN’s White House unit, it was announced today by Sam Feist, Washington bureau chief and senior vice president. Yellin begins her new assignment as chief White House correspondent immediately.

Jessica Yellin has emerged as one of the leading political reporters in Washington, ” said Feist. “Jessica’s assertiveness along with her clever insight made her one of the top reporters of the 2008 campaign and has already set her apart in her reporting on the 2012 campaign. We’re thrilled Jessica will now bring her outstanding political journalism to our White House coverage.”

This is a dream assignment,” said Yellin. “I’m honored CNN is putting its faith in me and humbled by the responsibility of covering the White House during these challenging times—and as we head into an election. I look forward to providing our viewers an honest assessment of the policies and the politics that affect our lives everyday.”

Since January 2009, Yellin has served as national political correspondent, covering important stories on politics, policy and culture for various CNN programs, including The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and John King, USA. In that role based in Washington, D.C., Yellin traveled the country, reporting on breaking political news, as well as political trends and happenings that impact Americans outside the nation’s capital. Yellin joined CNN as a Capitol Hill correspondent in August 2007.

As a member of the Peabody Award-winning Best Political Team on Television, Yellin’s reporting was prominent throughout the network’s 2008 and 2010 ‘America Votes’ election coverage. During the 2008 campaign, she traveled throughout the battleground states to cover key races and conduct interviews with the candidates. Yellin has also covered significant policy debates, including the push to reform the financial regulatory system. In 2010, she won a Gracie Award for her reporting on the intersection of women and politics.

Prior to CNN, Yellin was a White House correspondent for ABC News. She began with ABC in July 2003 and reported on politics and culture for such programs as World News, Good Morning America and Nightline. She has interviewed Presidents Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush. She has also reported from around the globe, including Russia, China, Europe, Latin America and Mongolia.

