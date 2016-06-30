Jessica Williams is leaving 'The Daily Show'

Comedy Central Jessica Williams on ‘The Daily Show.’

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams is set to leave the Comedy Central news show, a network representative confirmed to Business Insider.

Williams will move on to develop her own 30-minute show with the network.

“I feel so many emotions,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly of her departure. “I feel like I’m growing up and graduating.”

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah told EW of Williams’ exit from the show, “The sadness I have for Jessica leaving is only eclipsed by the joy I have for her starting her new show. If her podcast is anything to go by, it’s going to be an exciting show!”

Williams, now 26 years old, joined the show in 2012 as its youngest-ever correspondent and its first black female correspondent. She will also be the first to leave after the transition from Jon Stewart to Noah last year.

Talk that Williams would be leaving “The Daily Show” started after news of her Comedy Central deal broke in March.

She will join other “Daily Show” graduates who have moved on to their own shows, including Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Larry Wilmore, and John Oliver.

