Twitter hired a new dealmaker who had left Twitter for Google Ventures only 5 months ago

Twitter has a new addition to its corporate development and strategy team — and it’s someone who left Twitter only 5 months ago.

Jessica Verrilli, who left Twitter in May for Google Ventures, is returning to the company as Senior Director of Corporate Development and Strategy, she announced on Twitter on Thursday. Verilli previously worked in Twitter’s corp dev and strategy group.

We originally reported that Verrilli would be leading the corporate development team, but Twitter tells us that in fact they are still looking for a VP for this role.

Verrilli’s return to Twitter represents a vote of confidence in the new management team led by CEO Jack Dorsey and newly-appointed President and COO Adam Bain.

Here’s what Verrilli said about the move:

I’m excited to jump back in as Senior Director of Corp Dev & Strategy. Most of all, I couldn’t be more proud to work w/ this team (again).

— Jessica Verrilli (@jess) October 29, 2015

Twitter has had a profound impact in the world. It is a special company. And it still has tremendous unrealized potential.

— Jessica Verrilli (@jess) October 29, 2015

Lastly, to the wonderful team at @GoogleVentures: thank you. You’ve built an amazing firm. Your understanding says it all. I am so grateful.

— Jessica Verrilli (@jess) October 29, 2015

