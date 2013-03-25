Mississippi Lawmaker's Gunshot Wound To The Head Was An Apparent Suicide

A photo from Jessica Upshaw’s website

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the apparent suicide of a state legislator in Mississippi.



Simpson County Sheriff Kenneth Lewis tells WLOX (http://bit.ly/ZhXTa1 ) that Rep. Jessica Upshaw appeared to have shot herself in the head at a home in Mendenhall on Sunday. The town is about 30 miles southeast of Jackson, the state capital. She was 53.

The sheriff told The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/X1xwqe) that Upshaw was found at the home of former state Rep. Clint Rotenberry. He has not been arrested.

Upshaw was an attorney who had been a lawmaker since 2004. She was a Republican from Diamondhead along the state’s coast. Mendenhall is about 110 miles away from her hometown.

The sheriff did not return a phone call from The Associated Press. Rotenberry did not answer his phone.

