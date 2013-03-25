Mississippi Lawmaker Found Dead With A Gunshot Wound To The Head: REPORT

A photo from Jessica Upshaw’s website

Mississippi state lawmaker Jessica Upshaw was found dead in a residence on Sunday with a bullet wound to her head, the Clarion Ledger reports.



Upshaw, a 53-year-old Republican, was found in the home of former Mississippi State Rep. Clint Rotenberry, Simpson County Sheriff Kenneth Lewis told the Clarion Ledger.

Lewis told the Clarion Ledger that the case had been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and that he doesn’t know whether her death was a suicicide.

Upshaw, who was single, had been a Mississippi state representative since 2004.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.