Jessica Simpson's First Ad In $4M Weight Watchers Deal Hides Her Body

Jessica Simpson hit an all-time high of 170 pounds while pregnant with her daughter Maxwell, and now Weight Watchers is paying the 32-year-old a reported $4 million to shed the weight.



In the below ad filmed in July—just three months after the birth of her daughter—Simpson says, “There is a lot of pressure to lose weight but I’m not a supermodel. I’m just Jessica trying to eat real food in the real world and I really just wanna be healthy for my daughter.”

Watch the ad in its entirety below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But since this commercial’s shoot in July consisting solely of close up shots of Simpson’s face, she says she has shed over 40 pounds.

The singer unveiled her slimmer figure Monday on the series premiere of Katie Couric‘s new daytime talk show “Katie,” saying of her new diet, “You have to track every bit, and you can’t get away with the bites because they add up.”

And apparently people were interested in what Simpson had to say, as “Katie” premiered to the highest ratings in a decade (2.8 household rating and an eight share in the top 56 markets) for a new daytime talk show—the best ratings since the Oprah-backed “Dr.Phil” premiered in 2002.

Watch part of Simpson’s interview with Couric below:



After Valerie Bertinelli received a reported $3 million for losing 50 pounds while the spokeswoman for Jenny Craig—about $60,000 for each pound she lost, hopefully Jessica Simspon can follow in Jennifer Hudson‘s lighter footsteps and hold up her end of the $4 million Weight Watchers deal.

