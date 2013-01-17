Jessica Simpson Will Produce & Star In NBC Comedy About Her Life—Here's Today's Buzz

GettyJessica Simpson is set star in an NBC comedy pilot based on her life. Simpson said in a statement on Tuesday, “I often find myself thinking that no one could ever make up the things that actually happen in my life — so between the real life elements and a great team of writers, I think we’ll have people laughing!” She will also executive produce the untitled project, along with her dad and manager, Joe Simpson.

Oxygen has decided to cancel the controversial reality show “All My Babies’ Mamas” ahead of its scheduled premiere, amid protests saying that the one-hour special would reinforce stereotypes about black men. ColorOfChange.org had collected more than 40,000 signatures for an online petition to have the show shelved.

There’s going to be more tiger blood in this world, as Charlie Sheen announced he is going to be a grandfather while appearing on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Sheen’s oldest daughter, Cassandra Estevez, is pregnant with her first child. “Me as a grandfather, Dave… I don’t know,” said Sheen, joking, “It’s like the world’s going to crack in half.” He added, “It’s fabulous. It’s just not a title I’m ready to adopt.”

The BBC reportedly contributes $13.3 BILLION to the U.K. economy — up 4 per cent from the previous two-year period, according to a report ordered by the British public broadcaster. It concluded that the BBC gave back nearly twice the amount it gets from an annual licence fee from U.K. taxpayers.

“Hot Tub Time Machine” is getting a sequel, the only question is whether John Cusack will return for a second dip in the pool.

“The Killing” has been resurrected from the dead. AMC and Fox Television Studios made it official after they announced the show will be back on AMC, not on Netflix as expected.

Town & Country magazine has named Prince Harry the “Most Eligible Bachelor” of 2013. Prince Harry, 28, beat out 39 famous faces, including George Clooney, for the honour. “He’s the wild-card royal, the naughty one, the one who goes out with rah women, hangs out with a fast crowd, downs too many drinks, and goes home at the wrong moment. That’s why we all like him best,”Town & Country says of their top choice.

