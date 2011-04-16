Why Jessica Simpson, Who May Expand Into Bridal, Will Eventually Just Be Known As A Fashion Designer

Jessica Simpson announced today that she’s designing her own wedding dress — and unlike most celebrities who say things like that, she didn’t mention a real fashion designer she’d be collaborating with.



That’s because, at this point, Simpson is the real fashion designer.

And she’ll probably use the experience of dreaming up her own wedding gown to roll out a bridal line.

Simpson now sells (in case you’ve not been in a Macy’s for a few years): shoes, handbags, denim, outerwear, glasses, swimwear, accessories, fragrance and luggage. And her brand is valued somewhere between $750 million and $1 billion.

The only thing she’s not selling is albums.

Unless you count a holiday-themed release, she hasn’t put out an album since 2008.

Instead, she’s been working full-time on her fashion brand — which, if it’s really doing as well as those reports suggest, just makes sense.

You have to hand it to Simpson for making her foray into fashion more than a fling — in a day and age when every flash in the pan can do a line of t-shirts or leggings for some flagging retailer, Simpson is a study in profitable commitment.

And if things keep trending this way, the next generation won’t even be aware she rose to fame as a singer. But if they’re wearing her espadrilles, who cares?

