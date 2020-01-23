Jessica Simpson said she was 'floored and embarrassed' after John Mayer called her 'sexual napalm'

Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images In a new book, Jessica Simpson reportedly says it was ‘shocking’ to read John Mayer describe her as ‘sexual napalm.’

Jessica Simpson says she deleted John Mayer’s number after reading his Playboy interview in 2010 that mentioned their sex life.

“I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that,” Simpson reportedly said of Mayer’s comment describing her as “sexual napalm.” People magazine published excerpts from her new tell-all memoir, “Open Book.”

Simpson said while Mayer apologised for the comments, the two hadn’t been in touch since 2010.

Jessica Simpson says it was “shocking” to see John Mayer refer to her as “sexual napalm” in a 2010 Playboy interview.

The 39-year-old called out her ex-boyfriend’s behaviour in a new tell-all memoir “Open Book,” excerpts of which were published by People, saying it’s not OK to publicly discuss a woman’s performance in the bedroom.

“He thought that was what I wanted to be called,” Simpson said, according to People. “A woman and how they are in bed is not something that is ever talked about. It was shocking.”

Mayer, known for his long list of A-List relationships including Taylor Swift,Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry,sat down with Playboy and coined the term “sexual napalm.”

“That girl, for me, is a drug,” he said. “And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

Simpson reportedly said she was terrified that her grandmother might read Mayer’s interview.

Simpson met Mayer back at a 2005 Grammy party and quickly got together after her divorce.

“I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that,” she said.

Despite being hurt by Mayer’s comments, Simpson said it also gave her more closure from the relationship as she “erased his number.”

“He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me,” she said, according to People. “I erased his number He made it easy for me to walk away.”

The couple met back in 2005 at a Grammy after-party where, as People described, Mayer told her how much he admired her song “With You.”

Later that year she divorced Nick Lachey, and their relationship quickly intensified with Simpson reportedly saying in her memoir, “he wanted to have all of me or nothing.”

While she acknowledged and accepted a public apology he made in The New York Times, she said they hadn’t been in contact since that Playboy interview.

“I think he knows a lot of this about me already,” she said, according to People, “but he doesn’t know the perspective I have as a woman.”

