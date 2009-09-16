Jessica Simpson Twitters For Help Finding Dog Dragged Off By Coyote

Update: Jessica proves the power of Twitter! Her Twitter followers have responded to her plea by creating a Twitter feed dedicated to sympathy and updates on the coyote puppy chow: http://twitter.com/FindingDaisy. Condolences, Jess.



Original Post: Yet another new use for Twitter:

After witnessing her Malti-Poo Daisy get snatched up by a coyote, Jessica Simpson has asked her fans for help.

Specifically, she has turned to Twitter and her 1,445,992 followers, posting the following message and picture:

My heart is broken because a coyote took my precious Daisy right in front of our eyes. HORROR! We are searching. Hoping. Please help!

We imagine Daisy has shed this mortal coil by now, but if by some miracle she survived, we hope Jessica finds her.

