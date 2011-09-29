One Of These Women Might Be Knocked Up And One Just Insured Her Breasts For $1 Million -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- We didn’t mistakenly put this photo aop of the gossip roundup: Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters — Dorothy Adjoa Amuah, Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway and Swati Dlamini, are getting a reality show. Swati was quick to point out that they’re “not African Kardashians.”
- You just can’t be too careful: Hugh Hefner ex Holly Madison just bought a $1 million insurance policy on her breasts.
- TMZ has the photos of Ashton Kutcher out partying on the night of his and Demi Moore’s anniversary. Kutcher’s the one in the hat we distinctly remember hanging in our grandfather’s garage.
- CBS Studios received a white-powder-filled letter meant for the staff of “Dancing With the Stars.” People really are disgusted by Nancy Grace’s wardrobe malfunction.
- Scarlett Johansson spoke out on her naked-photos scandal, telling CNN she feels the hacking was unjust.
- In case you’re wondering what Anna Faris’s number actually is — she stars in this Friday’s “What’s Your Number?” — it’s five.
- And Jessica Simpson may be preggers; that’s rumoured to be the reason her wedding to NFL star Eric Johnson is being postponed.
