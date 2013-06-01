Jessica Simpson Posts 'Ultimate #TBT' Of Herself Performing In High School Play

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson tweeted to her nearly 6.6 million followers that she had “The ultimate #tbt [Throwback Thursday]” with a link to a YouTube video.



She wasn’t joking.

The link directed to a five-minute video clip of a young, slim, baby-faced Simpson performing the role of Cassie in her Texas high school’s musical production of “A Chorus Line.”

And the girls’ got chops. After watching the video, it’s clear Simpson was headed for Hollywood.

Around 2:05 she starts doing some impressive twirls and even busts out the splits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.