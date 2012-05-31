Jessica Simpson Debuts Daughter Maxwell—Here's Today's Buzz

People
- Jessica Simpson debuts her newborn daughter Maxwell on the cover of this week’s People magazine, revealing “From how I sleep to what I think about, Maxwell has definitely taken over everything!”
- Kim Kardashian says “Shame on you” to luggage thieves who stole sunglasses she inherited from her late father out of her suitcase while flying back from France. Kim tweeted after the incident, “Very disappointed in British Airways for opening my luggage & taking some special items of mine! Some things are sentimental & not replaceable.”
- Stop the presses—Kate Middleton has been spotted in the same dress twice in 11 days!
- Blake Lively takes a break from playing house with boyfriend Ryan Reynolds to pose seductively for Bullett magazine and reveals she’s “ready to move on” from “Gossip Girl.”
- William Hanley, a Broadway playwright and award-winning screenwriter, dies at age 80 and guitar picking master Doc Watson passes away at age 89.
- Cynthia Nixon wore a pale green wedding dress to marry her longtime girlfriend Christine Marinoni over the holiday weekend in NYC.
- Katrina Darrell, the girl who infamously auditioned for “American Idol” back in 2009 wearing just a bikini, pleads not guilty to DUI.
- Prince Harry opens up to Katie Couric about his “Granny.” Watch below.
SEE ALSO: Lindsay Lohan has wracked up thousands of dollars in tanning debt >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.