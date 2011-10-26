Jessica Simpson Baby Pictures: Will the Media Pay?

In a world obsessed with celebrity, the celebrity baby picture is something which continues to attract a high price tag as it seemingly constitutes news. It’s been widely reported that Jessica Simpson is asking for half a million dollars to “officially announce her pregnancy”, and according to the NY Post, has been turned down by People, US Weekly and OK! As she continues to wait longer – and become visibly more pregnant – naturally, the price goes down.



As one who has negotiated the sale of celebrity baby pictures, I think there are a few key reasons Simpson hasn’t received the payment she’s seeking:

Relevancy: Quick – what’s the last hot role you remember Simpson in? She doesn’t have a hit album or film, nothing imminently planned and there’s not immediate relevancy which makes a media outlet say “wow” we need to get this picture. The father of the baby having no brand at all naturally doesn’t help the situation.

Core Audience: To whom does she appeal these days? Both men and women have seen and heard a lot about weight ups and downs – and not a lot interesting about her recently which makes us want to run out and learn more about her pregnancy and baby.

The Economy: Celebrities and the media aren’t immune. In today’s economy, the media is also watching their bottom-line and need to be sure if they pay that the cash register will ring. They (rightly) aren’t convinced Simpson will make more people buy their magazine.

I don’t think the media will pay anywhere near $500K for the Simpson pregnancy (nor baby) photos – but if you want the next homerun baby picture ? A 7 figure picture plus would be the baby of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Ronn Torossian is the CEO of 5WPR, a Top 25 PR Agency and has a best-selling PR book called “For Immediate Release”.

