Jessica Simpson Accidentally Tells Kimmel She's Having A Boy — Here's Today's Buzz

- Tina Fey finally responded to Taylor Swift’s “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women” jab at her in response to a Golden Globes joke about Swift’s dating life: “If anyone was going to get mad at us, I thought it would be James Cameron. I did not see that one coming. It was a joke and it was a lighthearted joke. And it’s a shame that she didn’t take it in the crazy-aunt spirit in which it was intended.”
- Al Gore is being sued for $5 million over the Current TV sale to Al Jazeera. The lawsuit claims Gore was “adamant” about not selling his network to oil-rich Qataris but had a “change of heart,” then stiffed the man who came up with the idea for the deal.
- Carrie Fisher’s rep had to clarify that the actress was joking about a comment she made about returning for the latest instalment of “Star Wars” taking place “in an intergalactic old folks’ home.”
- Brooklyn Decker has finally been cast in something since “Just Go With It” — the model-turned-actress will play a (surprise!) former model who was discovered in a mall at 13, opposite James Van Der Beek. The CBS comedy pilot is called “Friends With Better Lives.”
- Chris Brown exploded on valet parkers about a $10 charge.
- Here’s what Jessica Chastain’s semi-secret boyfriend looks like >
- Jessica Simpson accidentally revealed she’s having a baby boy on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “‘The crazy thing is I never knew a wiener could make me nauseous.” realising what she’d done, Simpson said, “Well, I guess I just told the world I’m having a boy.” Kimmel joked, “Oh, I didn’t even know it was that. I thought maybe you were having a girl with a penis.”
