19 Years In The Life Of Jessica Simpson

Megan Angelo

jessica simpson sweet kisses

Jessica Simpson started on the same platform as Britney Spears and Chrstina Aguilera.

But she’s been swept along on a different path by the modern currents of reality TV and celebrity branding.

Nearly two decades after she started in showbiz, Simpson remains one of the tabloid world’s biggest stars.

1996: Legendary producer Tommy Mottola got wind of Jessica's talent and signed her to Columbia Records.

2002: Simpson married her boyfriend, 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey, at the age of 22.

2007: As her movie career fizzled, Simpson turned back to music, recording a country album -- and amping up her country image by having a high-profile relationship with Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, for whom she was widely considered to be a bad luck charm.

2010: Simpson began dating NFL player Eric Johnson. The two announced their engagement in November.

2011: Johnson and Simpson announced in October that Simpson is pregnant with their first child. Simpson today denied that she's circling a $4 million baby-weight-loss deal with Weight Watchers.

