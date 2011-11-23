19 Years In The Life Of Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson started on the same platform as Britney Spears and Chrstina Aguilera.
But she’s been swept along on a different path by the modern currents of reality TV and celebrity branding.
Nearly two decades after she started in showbiz, Simpson remains one of the tabloid world’s biggest stars.
1996: Legendary producer Tommy Mottola got wind of Jessica's talent and signed her to Columbia Records.
2007: As her movie career fizzled, Simpson turned back to music, recording a country album -- and amping up her country image by having a high-profile relationship with Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, for whom she was widely considered to be a bad luck charm.
2011: Johnson and Simpson announced in October that Simpson is pregnant with their first child. Simpson today denied that she's circling a $4 million baby-weight-loss deal with Weight Watchers.
