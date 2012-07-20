Reported Victim In The Colorado Shooting Wrote A Chilling Blog Post A Month Ago On Witnessing A Shooting

One of the reported victims in the Aurora, Colorado, shooting this morning was Jessica Ghawi, an aspiring sportscaster. Peter Burns, a Fox Sports radio host, tweeted that she came to Denver to pursue a sportscasting career (Ghawi’s handle is @JessicaRedfield):



Photo: Twitter

Chillingly, from a link to her blog through her Twitter feed, Ghawi was apparently also in the Toronto mall shooting in June. Here’s an excerpt:

I can’t get this odd feeling out of my chest. This empty, almost sickening feeling won’t go away. I noticed this feeling when I was in the Eaton centre in Toronto just seconds before someone opened fire in the food court. An odd feeling which led me to go outside and unknowingly out of harm’s way. It’s hard for me to wrap my mind around how a weird feeling saved me from being in the middle of a deadly shooting.

You can read the full post here.

Before the shooting, Ghawi was tweeting back and forth with Jesse Spector, the national hockey writer for Sporting News. This was her last conversation:

@jessespector MOVIE DOESN’T START FOR 20 MINUTES — Jessica Redfield (@JessicaRedfield) July 20, 2012

Spector tweeted this morning:

Words are useless. Guns more so. If you ever had any interaction with @JessicaRedfield, you know the world is much worse off without her. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) July 20, 2012

UPDATES: More information is trickling out about Jessica Ghawi. From Busted Coverage, here’s why she goes by the name Jessica Redfield: it was her grandmother’s maiden name.

Jesse Spector, the journalist with whom Ghawi was going back and forth on Twitter last night before the movie started, wrote a moving piece on Sporting News about Ghawi.

As much as her death rocks me to the core, two time zones away, I can only imagine the feelings of her family, and the families of the other victims of a work of pure evil. It’s impossible to comprehend, and worse because Jessica isn’t here to tweet the right thing.

Her brother Jordan wrote on his blog throughout the night (Brent is a mutual friend who was with his sister at the time of the shooting).

Brent and Jessica immediately dropped to a prone position for cover. Jessica advised multiple times for someone to call 911, which Brent immediately attempted to do. Brent then heard Jessica scream and noticed that she was struck by a round in the leg. Brent, began holding pressure on the wound and attempted to calm Jessica. It was at this time that Brent took a round to his lower extremities. While still administering first aid, Brent noticed that Jessica was no longer screaming. He advised that he looked over to Jessica and saw what appeared to be an entry wound to her head. He further stated that Jessica presented with agonal respirations. Brent then took what may have been his only chance to escape the line of fire and exited the structure where he then contacted my mother. Brent’s actions are nothing but heroic.

Watch the video below for a brief recap of the main details of the shooting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.