There's a Stan Lee cameo hidden in 'Jessica Jones'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you have not watched through episode 7 of “Jessica Jones.”

If you’ve been watching Netflix’s new superhero series “Jessica Jones,” watch closely and you’ll spot Marvel legend Stan Lee in the show.

The comic creator is known for having a small cameo in nearly every single Marvel work, and “Jessica Jones” is no different.

If you haven’t spotted Lee, head back to episode seven when Jones and Kilgrave are at the police station near the end of the episode.

Pay attention to the background.

You’ll see an image of Lee hanging on the wall in the back of the police precinct at the 44 minute mark. It’s not very clear though.

Wait again until the 47th minute of the episode and you’ll see a clearer image of him. It looks like he was a pretty important person at the station.

Here’s a closer look.

