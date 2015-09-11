Netflix's next Marvel show 'Jessica Jones' is coming in November

We finally have a premiere date for Netflix’s next Marvel show.

“Jessica Jones” will premiere on Netflix November 20, 2015, the streaming site announced Thursday.

The series will be the second of four original Marvel series on Netflix, which will lead up to “Marvel’s The Defenders.”

“Jessica Jones” will revolve around the titular character, played by Krysten Ritter, a former superhero suffering from PTSD who starts to rebuild her life as a detective in New York City.

“Jessica Jones” will have 13 one-hour episodes.

Mike Colter will join the cast as Luke Cage, who will also get his own original Netflix series.

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”) will also star.

You can watch the announcement teaser trailer, which shows off some cool graphics, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.