The full trailer for Marvel's next Netflix show 'Jessica Jones' is here and it's going to be really dark

After a number of short teasers, Netflix has finally revealed the first full trailer for its next Marvel series, “Jessica Jones,” and it’s going to be really dark.

The series follows titular character Jessica Jones, a former superhero who is grappling with PTSD after being controlled by a mysterious man Zebediah Killgrave (David Tennant).

After trying to get her life together, Killgrave is back and he has Jones on the run.

All 13 episodes of the series will be available on Netflix starting November 20.

