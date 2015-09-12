We'll get our first good look at Marvel's next Netflix show 'Jessica Jones' at Comic Con

Thursday, Netflix announced its next Marvel series, “Jessica Jones,” will come to the streaming service in November.

We didn’t get a full trailer or any first images for the series; however, you can expect to learn a lot more about the new series next month.

The cast of “Jessica Jones” will appear at New York Comic Con in their first appearance together to answer fan questions and share footage from the upcoming series.

Marvel and NYCC producer ReedPOP made the announcement Friday morning.

Krysten Ritter (“Breaking Bad”) will star as the titular character, a former superhero who starts life as a New York City detective.

The series will also star David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), Carrie-Ann Moss (“The Matrix”), and Mike Colter (“The Good Wife”).

Marvel television head Jeph Loeb will moderate the “Jessica Jones” panel Saturday, October 10 at 5 p.m. Netflix’s hit series “Daredevil” will also be a part of the panel.

In addition, Marvel announced a few other series they will show off at Comic Con, including “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Here are the scheduled panels announced Friday:

Marvel Animation Presents

Friday, October 9 — 3:00 PM — 3:45 PM Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Head of Television) brings you the biggest animation panel in this universe — or any other. Get an exclusive first look at new episodes from Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man: Web-Warriors as well as glimpses of exciting new Marvel series and seasons on Disney XD! Marvel Television Presents: Agents of Primetime

Friday, October 9 — 6:00 PM — 7:15 PM Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Head of Television) returns with exciting news about your favourite Marvel agents on ABC! Be the first to see an all-new episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before it airs on ABC and find out what’s ahead for Peggy and Jarvis in the upcoming season of Marvel’s Agent Carter! The Netflix Original Series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Marvel’s Daredevil

Saturday, October 1t — 5:00 PM — 6:45 PM Join the cast of the new Netflix original series, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, in their first-ever appearance, as they answer questions and reveal secrets from the hotly-anticipated show debuting on Netflix later this year and celebrate some of the greatest moments from season 1 of Marvel’s Daredevil. Moderated by Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Head of Television), this panel promises to be one you won’t want to miss!

New York Comic Con will take place from October 8-11 at the Javits Center in NYC.

We’ll have full coverage of the event next month.

“Jessica Jones” will premiere on Netflix November 20.

