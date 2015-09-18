Netflix just showed us the first photos of its next superhero show 'Jessica Jones'

Netflix A shot from the first ‘Jessica Jones’ teaser Netflix released.

Netflix established itself pretty darn well in the world of superheroes with its incredible “Daredevil” this year.

The company’s second effort with Marvel is shaping up to be pretty awesome as well. It’s called “Jessica Jones” and has a great cast. It features Krysten Ritter, David Tennant, Mike Colter, Rachael Taylor, and Carrie-Ann Moss.

On Thursday the official “Jessica Jones” Twitter account released out first look at this cast in action on the new show.

Check out what they gave us.

Our first look at Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones herself glaring at someone on the subway. Netflix David Tennant, of 'Doctor Who' fame, is also a big part of this new show, playing the villainous Dr. Zebediah Killgrave. Netflix Mike Colter plays Luc Cage, who is also going to be getting his own Netflix series soon. Netflix Krysten Ritter is pictured here with Rachael Taylor who plays Trish Walker. Netflix And here's Ritter with Carrie-Ann Moss who plays Harper on the show. Netflix

