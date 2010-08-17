Tullett Prebon Trader Sued For Stepping On Breasts Of His Assistant

A sales clerk at British financial services company Tullett Prebon filed today to sue the British bond trader who allegedly danced with her and stepped on her breasts this past winter, according to The Daily Mail.



Jessica Franqui, the trading assistant, claims Marcus Bolton grabbed her on the Tullett Prebon trading floor, danced her around, tried to dip her, but she fell, and then stepped on her breasts with his foot and let her struggle to get free.

Franqui alleges in her statement that Bolton “stood forcefully on her right breast” and when she complained, apparently said, “Oh, come on now, it’s alright, they [her breasts] are big and you probably didn’t even feel it [his foot].”

Apparently everything was caught on tape, but a crucial chunk of video is mysteriously unaccounted for. Lawyers say “the critical three to four seconds when she’s being stepped on are missing.”

Months ago, an email went out to Tullett Prebon traders saying that Marcus Bolton has taken leave at the company’s request. Gossip is that it was a silly and harmless prank that went wrong.

And now, Bolton is being sued for $20 million by Franqui, who alleges sexual harassment.

Read the full story at The Daily Mail >>>

