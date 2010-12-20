27-Year Old Citi Banker Commits Suicide

Photo: Citi

A 27-year old Citi banker, Jessica Fashano, commited suicide on Saturday by jumping off the roof of a Manhattan building, according to NYT.Fashano, an associate at Citi Global Markets, was according to reports active in philanthropy. Her profile for the Acumen Fund — an organisation that promoted entrepreneurship and small businesses in the developing world — is here.



At this point, there’s no indication of any backstory or motivation. No note was left.

Fashano was even featured in a Citi recruiting video, which can be found here.

More from NYT:

A resident said she was returning from walking her dog and rode up with Ms. Fashano in the elevator. Dressed for the cold in Ugg boots and a winter jacket, Ms. Fashano asked the woman how to get to the roof — which has views of the Hudson River and New Jersey, where Ms. Fashano grew up. The resident, who declined to be identified, said Ms. Fashano seemed alert and aware.

At 8:13 a.m., the police found her body in an internal courtyard, where she was pronounced dead. The police said they did not suspect foul play.

